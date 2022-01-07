Statehouse reporters look ahead to 2022 Iowa legislative session

Lawmakers will convene for the first time in 2022 on Monday, Jan. 10. The state ended the fiscal year with a $1.24 billion surplus and $1 billion in reserves. In the coming months, the Iowa Legislature will debate funding priorities for the state.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with three veteran political reporters about their work covering the session and what they anticipate to be the big stories of the year.

Guests:

