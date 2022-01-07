Statehouse reporters look ahead to 2022 Iowa legislative session
Lowering taxes, growing workforce, funding education and preempting vaccine mandates: Iowa lawmakers return this month to Des Moines for another session.
Lawmakers will convene for the first time in 2022 on Monday, Jan. 10. The state ended the fiscal year with a $1.24 billion surplus and $1 billion in reserves. In the coming months, the Iowa Legislature will debate funding priorities for the state.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with three veteran political reporters about their work covering the session and what they anticipate to be the big stories of the year.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- O. Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa and host of Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press
- James Lynch, legislative reporter, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids