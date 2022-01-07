© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Statehouse reporters look ahead to 2022 Iowa legislative session

Published January 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Lowering taxes, growing workforce, funding education and preempting vaccine mandates: Iowa lawmakers return this month to Des Moines for another session.

Lawmakers will convene for the first time in 2022 on Monday, Jan. 10. The state ended the fiscal year with a $1.24 billion surplus and $1 billion in reserves. In the coming months, the Iowa Legislature will debate funding priorities for the state.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with three veteran political reporters about their work covering the session and what they anticipate to be the big stories of the year.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • O. Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa and host of Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press
  • James Lynch, legislative reporter, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
