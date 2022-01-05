The James Webb begins a voyage to the birth of the universe and the edge of time itself

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to University of Iowa astrophysicist Keri Hoadley about the James Webb Space Telescope that launched on Christmas Day. It will serve as NASA's premier space observatory for the next decade.

Later in the podcast, a conversation on how landlord decision-making was affected by the pandemic and new research into why the manner in which you speak up in a group matters in the work environment.

Guests:

