The James Webb begins a voyage to the birth of the universe and the edge of time itself

Published January 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to University of Iowa astrophysicist Keri Hoadley about the James Webb Space Telescope that launched on Christmas Day. It will serve as NASA's premier space observatory for the next decade.

Later in the podcast, a conversation on how landlord decision-making was affected by the pandemic and new research into why the manner in which you speak up in a group matters in the work environment.

Guests:

  • Keri Hoadley, assistant professor in physics and astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Jane Rongerude associate professor, department of community and regional planning, Iowa State University
  • Melissa Chamberlin, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship, Ivy College of Business at Iowa State University

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
