River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The implications of a newly purposed carbon pipeline and storing carbon permanently underground

Published December 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer Talks to IPR's Katie Peikes about a new proposal by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, from earlier this week, with implications for the ethanol industry and The Gazette's Erin Jordan about concerns farmers have over a proposed carbon pipeline that would run through 36 Iowa counties.

Later in the podcast, a conversation with Linh Ta, of Axios Des Moines, on how Iowa school districts are facing new book challenges and Chris Higgins of the Des Moines Register details how students and librarians are speaking out against book bans in schools.

Guests:

  • Katie Peikes, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Cedar Rapids Gazette
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios, Des Moines
  • Chris Higgins, eastern suburbs reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Cory Martin, National Weather Service, Des Moines
  • Mark Simmet, host Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

