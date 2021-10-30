Iowa lawmakers approve new political boundaries

On this episode of River to River, analysis of Thursday, October 29, — a special session at the Iowa State Capitol regarding the approval of new political boundaries.

Then Iowa Public Radio's Kate Payne talks about hazardous "forever chemicals" in Iowa's waterways and health reporter Natalie Krebs details the latest COVID-19 numbers across the state.

Later, Kassidy Arena describes the significance of the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead and a conversation with a playwright from Hong Kong who is currently in Iowa as part of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Guests:

