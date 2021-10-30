© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa lawmakers approve new political boundaries

Published October 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River airs weekdays at 12 p.m. on IPR News and News/Studio One and 10 p.m. on IPR News.

On this episode of River to River, analysis of Thursday, October 29, — a special session at the Iowa State Capitol regarding the approval of new political boundaries.

Then Iowa Public Radio's Kate Payne talks about hazardous "forever chemicals" in Iowa's waterways and health reporter Natalie Krebs details the latest COVID-19 numbers across the state.

Later, Kassidy Arena describes the significance of the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead and a conversation with a playwright from Hong Kong who is currently in Iowa as part of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Kate Payne, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Candace Chong, writer, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

