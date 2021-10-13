© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Exploring the causes of domestic violence

Published October 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a conversation on how to identify domestic abuse and what to do if domestic violence is part of your life, the life of a loved one or friend.

Before that, two nationally known cancer experts, Dr. George Wiener and Dr. Robert Winna, discuss cancer disparities among underserved minority and rural communities and what they have a common.

Guests:

Dr. George Weiner, director, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa
Dr. Robert Winn, director and Lipman Chair in Oncology at the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, Richmond, Virginia
Alta Medea-Peters, director of community engagement for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program serving southeast Iowa
Emily Norveisas, youth coordinator for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program serving southeast Iowa

River to River River to RiverCOVID-19domestic violenceCancer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
