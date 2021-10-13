Exploring the causes of domestic violence

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a conversation on how to identify domestic abuse and what to do if domestic violence is part of your life, the life of a loved one or friend.

Before that, two nationally known cancer experts, Dr. George Wiener and Dr. Robert Winna, discuss cancer disparities among underserved minority and rural communities and what they have a common.

Guests:

Dr. George Weiner, director, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa

Dr. Robert Winn, director and Lipman Chair in Oncology at the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, Richmond, Virginia

Alta Medea-Peters, director of community engagement for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program serving southeast Iowa

Emily Norveisas, youth coordinator for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program serving southeast Iowa

