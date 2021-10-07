Iowa Legislature's rejection of the first proposed redistricting map is not unusual throughout history
In a key moment in Iowa’s once-a-decade redistricting process, Iowa lawmakers have rejected the first set of proposed maps.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa about the next steps in the redistricting process.
They also discuss the looming debt crisis and Facebook data scientist, turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen's testimony to a U.S. Senate subcommittee.
Guests:
- Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa