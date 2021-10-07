© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Legislature's rejection of the first proposed redistricting map is not unusual throughout history

Published October 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In a key moment in Iowa’s once-a-decade redistricting process, Iowa lawmakers have rejected the first set of proposed maps.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa about the next steps in the redistricting process.

They also discuss the looming debt crisis and Facebook data scientist, turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen's testimony to a U.S. Senate subcommittee.

Guests:

  • Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University 
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa 

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics DayPoliticssocial mediaEconomyPolitics
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez