Iowa Firefighters Reflect On Fighting Wildland Fires

The past two years have been historically devastating for wildfires.

Nate Weiner has been a firefighter for about 10 years. Currently, he’s squad leader for what’s called a helitack crew based in Boise, Idaho. Weiner’s squad can respond rapidly, as they’re transported by helicopter to wildfires.

Liam Kieffer of Iowa City is part of an engine crew based in Montana. Kieffer spent his first summer out west in 2020. He is also host Ben Kieffer's son.

This episode originally was originally produced in December 2020.

