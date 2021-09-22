© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New Discoveries And The Future Of The Office

Published September 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa's Jasper Halekas about his new discoveries regarding the sun’s electric field. Also, Iowa State University's Andrew Somerville discusses new evidence that suggests the first humans may have arrived in North America nearly 20,000 years earlier than originally thought.

Later on, Kieffer speaks with Michele Williams about the future of the office, why the office matters, how employees can negotiate working from home after the pandemic and how managers have been trying to foster a virtual company culture.

Guests:

  • Jasper Halekas, associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa
  • Andrew Somerville, assistant professor of anthropology in the department of world languages and cultures at Iowa State University
  • Michele Williams, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship and the John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business

The first half of the program originally aired on August 2, 2021. The second half of the show aired on May 3, 2021.

River to RiverScience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
