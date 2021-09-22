New Discoveries And The Future Of The Office

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa's Jasper Halekas about his new discoveries regarding the sun’s electric field. Also, Iowa State University's Andrew Somerville discusses new evidence that suggests the first humans may have arrived in North America nearly 20,000 years earlier than originally thought.

Later on, Kieffer speaks with Michele Williams about the future of the office, why the office matters, how employees can negotiate working from home after the pandemic and how managers have been trying to foster a virtual company culture.

Guests:



Jasper Halekas , associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa

, associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa Andrew Somerville , assistant professor of anthropology in the department of world languages and cultures at Iowa State University

, assistant professor of anthropology in the department of world languages and cultures at Iowa State University Michele Williams, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship and the John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business

The first half of the program originally aired on August 2, 2021. The second half of the show aired on May 3, 2021.

