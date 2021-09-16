© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Redistricting In Iowa And A Temporary Order Lets Schools Mandate Masks

Published September 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa schools can mandate masks again after a federal judge ordered a temporary block of the state ban on mask mandates in schools. Governor Reynolds says the state will appeal.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks to political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University about the politics behind school mask mandates across the state, a push from President Joe Biden to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and Iowa lawmakers' work to redraw the state's political districts.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, the F. Wendell Miller Professor of Political Science at the University of Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science at Iowa State University

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
