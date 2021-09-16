Redistricting In Iowa And A Temporary Order Lets Schools Mandate Masks

Iowa schools can mandate masks again after a federal judge ordered a temporary block of the state ban on mask mandates in schools. Governor Reynolds says the state will appeal.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks to political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University about the politics behind school mask mandates across the state, a push from President Joe Biden to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and Iowa lawmakers' work to redraw the state's political districts.

Guests:

