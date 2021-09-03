© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Northeast Iowa Reels From Flood Damage And Afghanistan Vet Recounts The Battle Of Do Ab

Published September 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
As Iowa grapples with drought, flooding has entered the picture with rivers and streams out of their banks in northeastern Iowa.

On this episode of River to River, Iowa Public Radio’s Katie Peikes reports on the flooding of the Turkey and Wapsipinicon Rivers, a resident of Elkader details the damage and a flood expert explains how this event happened during a drought.

Then, we continue our Leaving Afghanistan series Major Justin Foote of Council Bluffs. Ten years ago he was as a Reconnaissance Platoon Leader in Afghanistan, took part in the Battle of Do Ab in 2011. In that battle, he and the rest of his platoon faced an ambush, and engaged in fighting with several hundred Taliban. The Battle of Do Ab was the largest battle fought by soldiers of the 34th Infantry since World War II.

Guests:

  • Katie Peikes, agriculture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Witold Krajewski, director, Iowa Flood Center, University of Iowa
  • Frederique Bruening-Boudouani, resident of Elkader
  • Justin Foote, Major 04, Iowa National Guard

