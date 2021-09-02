U.S. Military Have Left Afghanistan. Attention Turns To Americans, Afghans Remaining

Yesterday, President Joe Biden blamed former president Trump’s February 2020 peace deal with the Taliban for limiting his choices in the withdrawal. Biden said the decision was between leaving Afghanistan or committing more troops to the war.

The Associated Press pointed out President Joe Biden had the ability to pull out of the Trump agreement once peace talks failed between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Still, Biden chose to stay in the peace talks, while moving the withdrawal deadline from President Donald Trump’s May deadline to September.

On this episode of River to River, it's Politics Day. We speak to international politics experts about what the withdrawal will mean for the Biden administration and the United States.

