As Schools Go Back Into Session, Few Local Entities Pursue Mask Mandates

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from an Iowa Public Radio reporter about the continued high rates of coronavirus spread in the state of Iowa and how Iowa City ordered mask mandates, a move that directly contradicts a new state law.

In May Gov. Kim Reynolds, signed a bill into law banning schools from requiring masks. It similarly barred municipalities from implementing mask mandates that affect private property.

As Iowa goes back to school, IPR reporter Natalie Krebs updates listeners on how guidance has changed and what it means for you.

