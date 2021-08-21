As Schools Go Back Into Session, Few Local Entities Pursue Mask Mandates
COVID-19 Booster Shots. Another protester found not guilty. And the controversy surrounding an abortion sign funded by a left-wing super PAC.
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from an Iowa Public Radio reporter about the continued high rates of coronavirus spread in the state of Iowa and how Iowa City ordered mask mandates, a move that directly contradicts a new state law.
In May Gov. Kim Reynolds, signed a bill into law banning schools from requiring masks. It similarly barred municipalities from implementing mask mandates that affect private property.
As Iowa goes back to school, IPR reporter Natalie Krebs updates listeners on how guidance has changed and what it means for you.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Andrea May Sahouri, social justice reporter for the Des Moines Register
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Linh Ta, Des Moines reporter for Axios
- Liz Uribe, open water swimmer
- Tony Dehner, Studio One host for Iowa Public Radio