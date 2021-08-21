© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

As Schools Go Back Into Session, Few Local Entities Pursue Mask Mandates

Published August 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

COVID-19 Booster Shots. Another protester found not guilty. And the controversy surrounding an abortion sign funded by a left-wing super PAC.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears from an Iowa Public Radio reporter about the continued high rates of coronavirus spread in the state of Iowa and how Iowa City ordered mask mandates, a move that directly contradicts a new state law.

In May Gov. Kim Reynolds, signed a bill into law banning schools from requiring masks. It similarly barred municipalities from implementing mask mandates that affect private property.

As Iowa goes back to school, IPR reporter Natalie Krebs updates listeners on how guidance has changed and what it means for you.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Andrea May Sahouri, social justice reporter for the Des Moines Register
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Linh Ta, Des Moines reporter for Axios
  • Liz Uribe, open water swimmer
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host for Iowa Public Radio

Tags

River to River River to RiverCOVID-19Voting2020 Election2020 Legislative Session2021 Legislative SessionprotestsAbortion
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content