© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Experts Break Down New Report On Climate Change And Impact On Iowa

Published August 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Human influence beginning in the 20th Century on to the present "unequivocally" warmed our planet. Without action, severe weather and increased temperature will only continue, according to the report.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report confirming that humans using fossil fuels has caused the oceans and land to warm. This change has contributed to droughts, wildfires and floods devastating today's communities. But if we are sequestering as much carbon as we are producing by 2050, the report further confirms that we can limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels.

This kind of worldwide impact can be a little hard to connect to our lives. For this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two climate scientists about what's in the report and what it means for Iowans.

Guests:

  • Eugene “Gene” Takle, distinguished emeritus professor in the Department of Agronomy at Iowa State University
  • Bill Gutowski, professor of meteorology in the Department of Geological & Atmospheric Science at Iowa State University

Tags

River to River River to RiverIPR NewsEnvironmentclimate change
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith