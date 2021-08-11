© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Remembering The Derecho One Year Later

Published August 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It packed the power of a hurricane and took most of us by complete surprise. On today's podcast, remembering the derecho, one year later. Host Ben Kieffer shares several fascinating perspectives on the monster storm and gets updates on the ongoing recovery.

Kieffer also shares remembrances of the storm sent in by IPR listeners.

Guests:

  • Kate Payne, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
  • Terry Hertle, farmer in Benton county
  • Jeff Zogg, meteorologist, National Weather Service Des Moines
  • Tom Brown, mayor, Madrid
  • Brendan McCormick, owner, McCormick Painting Services based in Cedar Rapids
  • Joella Gerber, clinician supervisor and therapist at Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids

River to River River to RiverDerechoSevere WeatherWeather
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer