Remembering The Derecho One Year Later
It packed the power of a hurricane and took most of us by complete surprise. On today's podcast, remembering the derecho, one year later. Host Ben Kieffer shares several fascinating perspectives on the monster storm and gets updates on the ongoing recovery.
Kieffer also shares remembrances of the storm sent in by IPR listeners.
Guests:
- Kate Payne, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
- Terry Hertle, farmer in Benton county
- Jeff Zogg, meteorologist, National Weather Service Des Moines
- Tom Brown, mayor, Madrid
- Brendan McCormick, owner, McCormick Painting Services based in Cedar Rapids
- Joella Gerber, clinician supervisor and therapist at Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids