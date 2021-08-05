© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What Allegations Against Gov. Cuomo Tell Us About Changing Attitudes Toward Sexual Harassment

Published August 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, political scientists Dennis Goldford and Sara Mitchell talk about the epic infrastructure bills being discussed at the nation's capitol, the changing public policy messaging on COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, ex-convict and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich suing his home state and how former President Donald Trump might spend the $62 million he raised over the first half of the year.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science, University of Iowa
  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science, Drake University

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics Daysexual harassmentsexual misconductJoe BidenU.S. SenateIowa PoliticsPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez