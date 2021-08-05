What Allegations Against Gov. Cuomo Tell Us About Changing Attitudes Toward Sexual Harassment
On this edition of River to River, political scientists Dennis Goldford and Sara Mitchell talk about the epic infrastructure bills being discussed at the nation's capitol, the changing public policy messaging on COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, ex-convict and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich suing his home state and how former President Donald Trump might spend the $62 million he raised over the first half of the year.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science, University of Iowa
- Dennis Goldford, professor of political science, Drake University