Our Favorite Science Conversations And Remembering Navy Seal Jon Tumilson

To start this edition of River to River, we reach back into our archives to replay favorite conversations from the world of science in 2015.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by oceanographer David Gallo to talk about the mysteries of the deepest parts of our oceans. Then Bob Franciscus unpacks the anthropological debate over why humans have chins.

Later on, Keiffer speaks with the sister of Jon Tumilson. Tumilson was killed while serving in Afghanistan as a Navy Seal. , Joy Tumilson McMeekan reflects on her brother's life, his sacrifice and the importance of keeping his memory alive.

Guests:

