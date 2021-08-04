© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Our Favorite Science Conversations And Remembering Navy Seal Jon Tumilson

Published August 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
To start this edition of River to River, we reach back into our archives to replay favorite conversations from the world of science in 2015.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by oceanographer David Gallo to talk about the mysteries of the deepest parts of our oceans. Then Bob Franciscus unpacks the anthropological debate over why humans have chins.

Later on, Keiffer speaks with the sister of Jon Tumilson. Tumilson was killed while serving in Afghanistan as a Navy Seal. , Joy Tumilson McMeekan reflects on her brother's life, his sacrifice and the importance of keeping his memory alive.

Guests:

  • David Gallo, director of special projects, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
  • Bob Franciscus, professor of anthropology, University of Iowa
  • Joy Tumilson McMeekan, sister of Jon Tumilson

Tags

River to River River to RiverIowa Veterans of AfghanistanVeteransScience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
