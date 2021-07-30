U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm And Iowa Veteran Talks Two Afghanistan Deployments

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently met with the Ames Laboratory about making renewable energy more efficient. Granholm spoke with River to River host Ben Kieffer about her virtual visit to Iowa as well as the future of infrastructure, combating climate change, Iowa wind energy and electronic vehicles.

Later on, Kieffer speaks with retired Master Sergeant Randy Rennison of the Iowa Army National guard about his two deployments to Afghanistan.

Guests:

