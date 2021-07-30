© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm And Iowa Veteran Talks Two Afghanistan Deployments

Published July 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently met with the Ames Laboratory about making renewable energy more efficient. Granholm spoke with River to River host Ben Kieffer about her virtual visit to Iowa as well as the future of infrastructure, combating climate change, Iowa wind energy and electronic vehicles.

Later on, Kieffer speaks with retired Master Sergeant Randy Rennison of the Iowa Army National guard about his two deployments to Afghanistan.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Energy Secretary
  • Randy Rennison, retired Master Sergeant, Iowa Army National Guard

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
