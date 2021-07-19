Lake City Resident Describes His First-Hand Account With The Twister That Destroyed His Barn

Host Ben Kieffer is also joined by Jared Strong, of the Carroll Times Herald, for a recap of the damage he witnessed from the Lake City twister on July 14, 2021. Iowa Public Radio's Kassidy Arena talks about a new at-home COVID-19 test. The Gazette's Michaela Ramm on the uptick in cold and flu viruses. Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch describes Iowa’s chronic water quality problem and University of Iowa theatre arts professor Alan MacVey tells us why Iowa has produced so many writers who've been nominated for and won Emmys.

