The Struggle Between Federal And State Governments On Voting Rights
On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to political scientists Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg about voting rights, protests in Cuba, the turmoil in Haiti, scrutiny of Amazon’s connections to a Pentagon contract and Iowa State Troopers on the Texas-Mexican border.
Guests:
- Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College