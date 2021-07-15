© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The Struggle Between Federal And State Governments On Voting Rights

Published July 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to political scientists Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg about voting rights, protests in Cuba, the turmoil in Haiti, scrutiny of Amazon’s connections to a Pentagon contract and Iowa State Troopers on the Texas-Mexican border.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics DayPoliticsVotingJoe BidenPolitics
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez