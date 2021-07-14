© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The ADA 'Has Changed The Face Of America' Says Former Senator Tom Harkin

Published July 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Since U.S. Senator Tom Harkin left office in 2015, no Democrat has held a major statewide office in Iowa.

On this River to River podcast, Ben Kieffer speaks with Harkin about a variety of current news stories and his work at The Harkin Institute. Topics include: the filibuster, U.S. troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, the partisan divide, racial justice, the CDC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Guest:

  • Tom Harkin, former Democratic U.S. Senator

