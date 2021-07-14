The ADA 'Has Changed The Face Of America' Says Former Senator Tom Harkin

Since U.S. Senator Tom Harkin left office in 2015, no Democrat has held a major statewide office in Iowa.

On this River to River podcast, Ben Kieffer speaks with Harkin about a variety of current news stories and his work at The Harkin Institute. Topics include: the filibuster, U.S. troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, the partisan divide, racial justice, the CDC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Guest:

