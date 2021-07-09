Iowa's Buyers' Market, Bicycle History And Vaping

Record low inventory, pent-up demand, sky-high lumber prices ... This hour, what’s going on in the real estate market? Host Ben Kieffer talks with business scholar Tracey Turner of Iowa State University about the unique factors in play at the moment.

Then, as RAGBRAI approaches, we learn about the very first long-distance biking excursions in the state way, back in the 1800s. Finally an update on vaping as that industry struggles to survive amid an avalanche of lawsuits.

Guests:

