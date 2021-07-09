© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's Buyers' Market, Bicycle History And Vaping

Published July 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Record low inventory, pent-up demand, sky-high lumber prices ... This hour, what’s going on in the real estate market? Host Ben Kieffer talks with business scholar Tracey Turner of Iowa State University about the unique factors in play at the moment.

Then, as RAGBRAI approaches, we learn about the very first long-distance biking excursions in the state way, back in the 1800s. Finally an update on vaping as that industry struggles to survive amid an avalanche of lawsuits.

Guests:

  • Tracey Turner, associate professor of finance at the Ivy College of Business, Iowa State University
  • Leo Landis, museum curator, State Historical Museum of Iowa
  • Anais Adame, health promotions specialist and tobacco prevention coordinator with Siouxland District Health

