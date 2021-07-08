© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
What We Know Six Months After The Insurrection

Published July 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
It’s been six months since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. On this River to River podcast, why Republicans have voted against Congressional inquiries into the insurrection.

Also discussed during this episode, President Biden's plans for addressing the steep decline in vaccination rates, the political fallout of U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan, indictments against the Trump organization, former President Trump's class action lawsuits targeting Facebook, Google and Twitter over ‘censorship’ of conservatives, and Sen. Chuck Grassley's push-up challenge.

Guests:

  • Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science at Drake University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa

