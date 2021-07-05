© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
'Facts Don't Have A Political Slant' — 'Iowa Starting Line' Pivots To Combating Misinformation

Published July 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Next week, journalist Ty Rushing starts as a senior editor at Iowa Starting Line. The left-of-center political news website has a new owner and new focus on combating misinformation. But will its partisan perspective have credibility among the Iowans it tries to reach?

"I'm after a fake news and disinformation period, you know? Facts don't have a political slant," Rushing told River to River host Ben Kieffer.

Also on this episode — Kieffer hears about new Iowa laws, the COVID-19 delta variant, the Iowa Supreme Court reversing a discrimination case, how auroras are created and new music from "The Mountain Goats."

Guests:

  • Ian Richardson, reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Melanie Wellington, epidemiologist, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Ty Rushing, editor, Iowa Starting Line
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Greg Howes, plasma physicist, University of Iowa
  • Mark Simmet, senior producer and Studio One host

