'Facts Don't Have A Political Slant' — 'Iowa Starting Line' Pivots To Combating Misinformation

Next week, journalist Ty Rushing starts as a senior editor at Iowa Starting Line. The left-of-center political news website has a new owner and new focus on combating misinformation. But will its partisan perspective have credibility among the Iowans it tries to reach?

"I'm after a fake news and disinformation period, you know? Facts don't have a political slant," Rushing told River to River host Ben Kieffer.

Also on this episode — Kieffer hears about new Iowa laws, the COVID-19 delta variant, the Iowa Supreme Court reversing a discrimination case, how auroras are created and new music from "The Mountain Goats."

Guests:

