Iowa Congressional Delegation Split On Purging Confederate, White Supremacist Statues From U.S. Capitol Building

Published July 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with two political scientists to discuss President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, the fight to ban the teaching of certain concepts from schools, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's new strategy to get an investigation of the January 6 insurrection and more.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University,
  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science, Drake University

