Iowa Congressional Delegation Split On Purging Confederate, White Supremacist Statues From U.S. Capitol Building
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with two political scientists to discuss President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, the fight to ban the teaching of certain concepts from schools, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's new strategy to get an investigation of the January 6 insurrection and more.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University,
- Dennis Goldford, professor of political science, Drake University