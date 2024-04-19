© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Blooming brilliant tips for beautiful trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
The blossoms on a spring blooming tree are so beautiful that many of us are willing to pick a tree based strictly on what it might look like for a week or two out of the year — and there is nothing wrong with that!

Jeff Iles is professor and chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University and he is known in some circles as king of the crabapples. He shares his blooming brilliant advice.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
