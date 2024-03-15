© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Sowing seeds of knowledge

By Danielle Gehr,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The weather certainly feels like it’s time to get into the garden, but that doesn’t mean your seedlings are ready to take the journey outside.

Iowa State University Extension specialist Aaron Steil and professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes talk about the temperature, humidity and lighting necessary to grow strong seedlings and offer tips on how to transplant your seedlings when the time comes.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes | professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil | ISU Extension horticulture specialist
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
