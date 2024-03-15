Sowing seeds of knowledge
The weather certainly feels like it’s time to get into the garden, but that doesn’t mean your seedlings are ready to take the journey outside.
Iowa State University Extension specialist Aaron Steil and professor of horticulture Cindy Haynes talk about the temperature, humidity and lighting necessary to grow strong seedlings and offer tips on how to transplant your seedlings when the time comes.
Guests:
- Cindy Haynes | professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil | ISU Extension horticulture specialist