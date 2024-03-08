© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
These plants really deliver

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
For people who love plants, there is always something new and exciting to grow, and the internet can help you get your hands on almost anything. Host Charity Nebbe talks with the director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, about tips and tricks to order plants online.

Guests:

  • Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureFruits and VegetablesTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
