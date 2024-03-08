These plants really deliver

For people who love plants, there is always something new and exciting to grow, and the internet can help you get your hands on almost anything. Host Charity Nebbe talks with the director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, about tips and tricks to order plants online.

Guests:



Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens



