BONUS: Philadelphia Flower Show

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanPhineas Pope
Published February 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. In this bonus episode, Charity talks with horticulturalist Kelly Norris, one of the featured designers at this year's show.

And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety,the horticulture podcastfor all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

