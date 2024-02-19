BONUS: Philadelphia Flower Show

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. In this bonus episode, Charity talks with horticulturalist Kelly Norris, one of the featured designers at this year's show.

