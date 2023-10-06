© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Color me glad

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Fall is here, and beautiful colors are creeping across the landscape.

DNR forester and fall color expert Mark Vitosh joins this episode of Garden Variety to talk about the conditions that lead to a spectacular fall show and how different plant species make that show more interesting as the season progresses.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Garden Variety TreesWeather
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
