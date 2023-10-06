Color me glad

Fall is here, and beautiful colors are creeping across the landscape.

DNR forester and fall color expert Mark Vitosh joins this episode of Garden Variety to talk about the conditions that lead to a spectacular fall show and how different plant species make that show more interesting as the season progresses.

Guests:



Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

