© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Garden Variety

A bunch of grape advice

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Iowa State University Horticulturist Suzanne Slack joins this episode of Garden Variety just in time for the grape harvest. She shares tips on picking, storing and processing your grapes, plus she’ll offer some ideas on what to do with your vines after harvest.

Guest:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, ISU Department of Horticulture

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Garden Variety Fruits and Vegetables
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content