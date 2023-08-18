A bunch of grape advice

Iowa State University Horticulturist Suzanne Slack joins this episode of Garden Variety just in time for the grape harvest. She shares tips on picking, storing and processing your grapes, plus she’ll offer some ideas on what to do with your vines after harvest.

Guest:



Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, ISU Department of Horticulture

