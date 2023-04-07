Keeping that lawn green

The weed-free, turf grass lawn has been the American ideal for a very long time, but more and more people are looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives. Host Charity Nebbe talks alternative lawns with Iowa State University ecologist Cathy McMullin and biologist Kaycie Waters.

Guests:



Cathy McMullin , ISU adjunct associate professor in the forestry department

, ISU adjunct associate professor in the forestry department Kaycie Waters, ISU Extension and Outreach natural resources field specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

