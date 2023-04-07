© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Keeping that lawn green

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published April 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
The weed-free, turf grass lawn has been the American ideal for a very long time, but more and more people are looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives. Host Charity Nebbe talks alternative lawns with Iowa State University ecologist Cathy McMullin and biologist Kaycie Waters.

Guests:

  • Cathy McMullin, ISU adjunct associate professor in the forestry department
  • Kaycie Waters, ISU Extension and Outreach natural resources field specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
