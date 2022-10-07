© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety.png
Garden Variety

It's leaf-peeping season in Iowa

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety.png

Clear days, plenty of sun and cold nights have created a beautiful display, and it's time to get out and enjoy it!

Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh joins Charity Nebbe to explain how Iowa's recent weather has created the conditions for a stunning leaf show. He also names Palisades-Kepler State Park, Lake MacBride State Park and Ledges State Park as some of the best vistas for viewing fall foliage.

The Iowa DNR tracks fall color here.

Guest:

  • Mark Vitosh, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester
Garden Variety
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins