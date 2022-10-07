It's leaf-peeping season in Iowa

Clear days, plenty of sun and cold nights have created a beautiful display, and it's time to get out and enjoy it!

Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh joins Charity Nebbe to explain how Iowa's recent weather has created the conditions for a stunning leaf show. He also names Palisades-Kepler State Park, Lake MacBride State Park and Ledges State Park as some of the best vistas for viewing fall foliage.

The Iowa DNR tracks fall color here.

