Stalk talk: caring for broccoli and cauliflower

It’s harvest season for broccoli and cauliflower and time to plan for your next planting of these cool season crops.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Charity speaks with vegetable production specialist Ajay Nair about growing and harvesting broccoli and cauliflower.

Guest



Ajay Nair | Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist

