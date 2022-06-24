© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Stalk talk: caring for broccoli and cauliflower

Published June 24, 2022
It’s harvest season for broccoli and cauliflower and time to plan for your next planting of these cool season crops.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Charity speaks with vegetable production specialist Ajay Nair about growing and harvesting broccoli and cauliflower.

Guest

  • Ajay Nair | Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
