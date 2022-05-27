© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Late bloomers: it’s not too late to plant sweet potatoes

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
They're delicious, they’re easy to grow — and I yam getting hungry. This episode of Garden Variety is all about growing sweet potatoes: when, what kind and complications (ahem, deer) to look out for.

Guests:

  • Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
