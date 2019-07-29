Soggy To Sunburnt

The sixth day of the annual RAGBRAI bike ride takes host Ben Kieffer 71 miles from Fairfield through Salem to Burlington.

As part of our limited-run Bike Shorts podcast series, He walks us through the details that make RAGBRAI unique, stopping to taste-test a dill pickle and pickle juice from a roadside vendor. Chad Ferris sells around a thousand pickles during RAGBRAI, which he says helps prevent and alleviate cramping thanks to the electrolytes in the juice.

Along the trail, Kieffer also chats with a few of the other 10,000 registered bicyclists like NPR Science Correspondent Richard Harris, who discusses what he’s recently learned about earthworms from a fellow RAGBRAI rider.