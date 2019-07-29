© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Bike Shorts podcast hosted by Ben Kieffer
Soggy To Sunburnt

Published July 29, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT
The sixth day of the annual RAGBRAI bike ride takes host Ben Kieffer 71 miles from Fairfield through Salem to Burlington.

As part of our limited-run Bike Shorts podcast series, He walks us through the details that make RAGBRAI unique, stopping to taste-test a dill pickle and pickle juice from a roadside vendor. Chad Ferris sells around a thousand pickles during RAGBRAI, which he says helps prevent and alleviate cramping thanks to the electrolytes in the juice. 

Along the trail, Kieffer also chats with a few of the other 10,000 registered bicyclists like NPR Science Correspondent Richard Harris, who discusses what he’s recently learned about earthworms from a fellow RAGBRAI rider. 

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer