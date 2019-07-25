Host Ben Kieffer caputures day four of RAGBRAI as thousands of riders travel from Indianola to Centerville, which is the longest ride of the week.

Kieffer also reflects on Tuesday afternoon, when two bikers crashed into each other coming down a steep hill into Indianola. Both riders were flown out to hospitals and were reported to be in critical condition. Kieffer talks with former Des Moines Register columnist, Kyle Munson, about past RAGBRAI accidents and the importance of understanding safe cycling.

The two also discuss NPR's "No Pie Refused" travel bus, Evelyn 450, and how the team uses the van. Finally in Centerville, an exhausted Kieffer asks camped riders their mileage for the day. Larry "The Beast" totaled his day out at 157 miles.