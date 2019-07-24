Bison Snacks And Goat Cuddles

Host Ben Kieffer takes us through his experiences on day three of RAGBRAI starting in Winterset, traveling through South Central Iowa, crossing over Interstate 35 to the eastern side of the state and finishing in Indianola.

Along this 45 mile ride, Kieffer stops at Bare Bison farm in Cumming, explores Howell's Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch's goat yoga practice, witnesses the firing of a cantaloupe half a mile with a pumpkin shooter and learns about Iowa's medical cannabis use and benefits from MedPharm.