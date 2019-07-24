© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Bike Shorts podcast hosted by Ben Kieffer
Bike Shorts

Bison Snacks And Goat Cuddles

Published July 24, 2019 at 1:58 PM CDT
Host Ben Kieffer takes us through his experiences on day three of RAGBRAI starting in Winterset, traveling through South Central Iowa, crossing over Interstate 35 to the eastern side of the state and finishing in Indianola. 

Along this 45 mile ride, Kieffer stops at Bare Bison farm in Cumming, explores Howell's Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch's goat yoga practice, witnesses the firing of a cantaloupe half a mile with a pumpkin shooter and learns about Iowa's medical cannabis use and benefits from MedPharm.

