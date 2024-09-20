Israel fires an airstrike in Lebanon's capital in the latest fighting with Hezbollah

BEIRUT — The Israeli military launched an airstrike in Beirut on Friday, in the latest fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that has expanded beyond the two countries' shared border.

Lebanese health officials say at least three people were killed and 17 wounded in the Israeli strike in Lebanon's capital.

It came hours after Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets. The two sides traded dozens of missiles across the Israeli-Lebanese border overnight.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday vowed to retaliate for this week's series of near-synchronized pager and walkie-talkie explosions, which killed dozens of people and wounded thousands more across Lebanon and in parts of Syria.

Lebanon’s national news agency said initial reports on Friday showed an airstrike targeted a building near the al-Qaim complex, used for religious gatherings in the Dahiyeh district.

Lebanese television showed live footage of extensive building damage, the wreckage of cars and ambulances racing to the site.

The strike follows two days of attacks, in which exploding electronic devices killed more than 32 people and wounded several thousand.

Hezbollah blamed the attacks on Israel and vowed revenge. Israel has not publicly commented on these attacks, but a U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak to reporters, told NPR that Israel notified Washington that it had carried out Tuesday's attacks.

