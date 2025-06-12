Homelessness reaches a new high in Polk County

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Polk County has hit a new record high. This January, the homelessness planning organization, Homeward, identified 779 individuals without homes. That’s a 9% increase compared with last year’s count of 715.

Maintaining data on people experiencing homelessness is required to receive federal assistance. Homeward receives around $7 million to distribute to providers in Polk County.

Homeward Executive Director Angie Arthur said that the biggest challenge to address homelessness is still the lack of affordable housing. As the cost of rent, food and other necessities continues to increase, people are struggling to keep up.

The number of unsheltered veterans in Polk County declined from 54 people to 40 this year. Arthur said that’s the result of coordinated efforts, and because veterans have access to resources meant specifically for them.

That’s not true for other demographics. But Arthur said what has worked for veterans could be a model for other vulnerable populations.

“We know when we have an appropriate level of resources, we can make a positive and significant impact,” Arthur said.

Arthur expects the number of people experiencing homelessness to increase even more when COVID rental assistance money runs out in September. While Homeward's current federal contracts are continuing, the organization is still advocating for funds to fill the gap.

Homeward released their Blueprint to Address Homelessness last month, which is a five-year strategic plan detailing around 40 different action items. The organization is currently gathering partners to carry out the goals.

Emerging trends

Homeward Homeward surveyed 779 people experiencing homelessness, a 9% increase from last year.

More seniors are experiencing homelessness

The proportion of people experiencing homelessness who are seniors is growing. People age 65 and over made up 3.5% of people who are homeless in Polk County in 2024. But now, that number’s around 6%.

Many seniors rely on fixed incomes, like Social Security benefits, Medicare, and/or disability benefits. As costs for goods and services continue to increase, some seniors are struggling to adjust.

Arthur said Polk County isn’t the only one seeing more homeless seniors — it’s a national problem, too.

Mental illness and substance abuse issues increasing

When surveyed, more people reported that they have a mental illness or a substance use disorder. But it’s difficult to determine if homelessness is the consequence of these issues, or if homelessness caused them, Arthur said.

A significant amount of people experiencing homelessness may also have traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), according to Arthur. Compared to the general population, the prevalence of TBIs may be higher among people experiencing homelessness.

Black/African American residents are still overrepresented

Black/African American residents are still overrepresented in Polk County’s homelessness population. In total, 24% of people surveyed identified as Black/African American compared to 8.9% of Polk County residents who are Black/African American.

More chronically homeless individuals

The number of chronically homeless individuals is now at 200 — the highest it’s been in five years. Of that 200, 107 are currently unsheltered, compared to 71 from last year.