A cold case arrest brings awareness to the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

For more than forty years, family members of Terri McCauley wished and pushed for justice in the death of the 18-year-old member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

“She could have been a successful person, a Native female, who could have made a big difference in this community. And unfortunately, that was taken from her,” Joshua Taylor, nephew and family spokesperson, said.

McCauley disappeared after a night with friends in the fall of 1983. She was last seen getting into a vehicle outside a bar on West 7th Street in Sioux City. Days later her body was found in a wooded area miles away. Someone shot her to death.

“From the stories I have been told, she was very outgoing, and she loved her two kids — it’s heartbreaking to put together words how the whole family is feeling,” Taylor said.

Great Plains Action Society A news conference was held at the office of the Great Plains Action Society with family members of Terri McCauley. They include (left to right) Melissa Comar, Mike McCauley (brother), Jayden Taylor, Trisha Rivers (Great Plains Action Society), Joshua Taylor, Nathan McCauley (son) and Cirrus McCauley.

Woodbury County Attorney Jim Loomis announced Monday an arrest was made in the case after a grand jury in Woodbury County District Court indicted Thomas Duane Popp for first-degree murder on Friday.

Police in Washington state took Popp into custody the next day. He remained at the Cowlitz County jail on a cash-only bond of $3,000,000.

“We’re extremely thankful and grateful for the continued efforts by the Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County attorney's office,” Taylor said. "After 40 years, you can unfortunately lose hope and focus.”



Former Sioux City Police Detective Tony Sunclades testified before the grand jury. Months after McCauley’s killing, he recommended Popp face charges, but at the time the county attorney didn’t think there was enough evidence for a conviction.

“I’m ecstatic, I'm just so happy for the family. They've been suffering, and they still have a tremendous loss, but at least there's closure now,” Sunclades said. “We'll have to see what happens in court. I'm confident that our current county attorney's office is going to be able to convince a jury that — yes, he did this — and there is no reasonable doubt.”



The push for justice

Advocacy groups also pushed for attention to McCauley's death, even decades later. Some started a Facebook Page to bring awareness to her life and death.

Joshua Taylor credits growing publicity around the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement for keeping the case alive.

“There was a lot of advocacy by many, many, many groups that continue to bring Terri's story to the forefront. And I think that that in itself was vital and important,” Taylor said.

The family participated in MMIW awareness marches and an annual Pow Wow organized by the Great Plains Action Society, which says that 4 out of 5 Native women will face violence during their lifetime.

“We will continue to support the McCauley family as they begin this legal process for justice,” Trisha Rivers, Siouxland Project Director for the Great Plains Action Society, said. “Terri’s case is just one of the thousands reported MMIR cases — we hope that this gives hope to other MMIR families who are still fighting for justice for their loved ones.”

