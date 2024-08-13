4th District Libertarian candidate wants to take power away from the federal government

Charles Aldrich, an engineer from Clarion, pushed for preserving personal rights and the Constitution during his speech at The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair Sunday.

"The Constitution says that the federal government is supposed to be funded by the individual states, according to their population. And the 16th Amendment makes it so that the federal government can actually tax the people individually,” Aldrich said. "This is a clear violation of our Constitution.”

The Libertarian is in a three-way race for the 4th Congressional District, which covers western Iowa and parts of north central Iowa — including the cities of Ames, Fort Dodge and Marshalltown. Republicans outnumber Democrats there 2 to 1.

Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra currently represents the district and is running for a third term in office. Feenstra did not schedule a time to address the public at the Iowa State Fair.

Two Republican voters filed a complaint to keep Libertarian congressional candidates in Iowa — including Aldrich — off the November ballot. The issue is expected to be resolved during a hearing with state officials.

Part of Aldrich's platform includes cutting all foreign aid to help fund the war in Ukraine. He told a small crowd at the fair that the United States needs to stop worldwide philanthropy.

"They take our money directly from us, they give it to other countries and they try to run those other countries. Because every time the federal government gives out money, it's got strings attached, so that they, in essence, are running other countries by giving them money, which I find abhorrent,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich also called for abolishing the Department of Education — which he claimed caused the U.S. to fall from first in the world in education.

"It's detrimental, so let's get rid of it,” Aldrich said. "And somebody asked me, ‘Well, what are you going to replace it with?’ I said, 'Let the states decide how they want to fund their education.'”

He also touted the benefits of Iowa farmers growing hemp in a move to end the war on drugs.

"Not only the outside of the stalk can be turned into ethanol, the seeds can be turned into medicine or they can be turned into biodiesel,” Aldrich added.

Aldrich took the stage after Democratic candidate Ryan Melton, who discussed the misuse of eminent domain to acquire farmland for pipeline projects. Aldrich also voiced similar concerns.

"If it's for some benefit to the community, that’s different,” Aldrich said. "If they're going to put in a road or a government building, such as a school, let them pay the full price.”