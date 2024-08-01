© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Rural delivery units in Iowa are closing amid staffing, financial struggles

Iowa Public Radio | By Meghan McKinney
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:43 PM CDT
Obstetrician and gynecologist Taylar Swartz uses an ultrasound scanner to check the health of Addie Comegys’ baby on May 30. Comegys, who said she was due in late August, had traveled 45 minutes for her prenatal appointment at Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, one of a few rural hospitals in Iowa still offering labor and delivery services.
Tony Leys / KFF Health News
Obstetrician and gynecologist Taylar Swartz uses an ultrasound scanner to check the health of Addie Comegys’ baby on May 30. Comegys, who said she was due in late August, had traveled 45 minutes for her prenatal appointment at Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, one of a few rural hospitals in Iowa still offering labor and delivery services.

A report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform found that over half of rural U.S. hospitals don't offer labor and delivery services. In Iowa, 62% don't have the services as of July 2024.

Last year, the U.S. saw a historically low fertility rate, according to the CDC. There are many reasons for shuttering obstetrics units across the nation, including financial losses and staffing the units.

Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney talked with editor and reporter Tony Leys from KFF Health News about his recent reporting on what these trends look like in Iowa.

