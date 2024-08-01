Rural delivery units in Iowa are closing amid staffing, financial struggles
A report by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform found that over half of rural U.S. hospitals don't offer labor and delivery services. In Iowa, 62% don't have the services as of July 2024.
Last year, the U.S. saw a historically low fertility rate, according to the CDC. There are many reasons for shuttering obstetrics units across the nation, including financial losses and staffing the units.
Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney talked with editor and reporter Tony Leys from KFF Health News about his recent reporting on what these trends look like in Iowa.
Topics discussed:
- The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report on rural maternity care
- KFF Heath News reporting on rural hospitals and decreased births