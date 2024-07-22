Iowa Supreme Court won't reconsider abortion ruling

The Iowa Supreme Court on Monday denied abortion providers’ request to reconsider its decision to uphold a law banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy.

The Court ruled last month in a 4-3 decision that the abortion ban is constitutional and that an injunction blocking its enforcement should be dissolved.

However, the law banning most abortions when cardiac activity is detected has not taken effect as of Monday afternoon because a lower court has yet to dissolve the injunction. Until that happens, abortion is still legal in Iowa up to about 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling on June 28 started a three-week period for the lawsuit to make its way back to a lower court, but Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa’s request to reconsider the ruling made that take longer.

On Monday, the Iowa Supreme Court denied that request and sent the case to the Polk County District Court, where Judge Jeffrey Farrell has been ordered to let the abortion ban take effect.

Farrell said during a status conference on Friday that he intends to give a few days of advance notice to abortion providers before the ban can be enforced, which could happen as early as this week.