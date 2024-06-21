Iowa dairy farmers in a bird flu hotspot take precautions to prevent viral spread

Lee Maassen is a dairy farmer in northwest Iowa. The area became a hot spot for bird flu after the first H5N1 infection was detected this year. It hit a commercial egg-laying operation with 4.2 million chickens in late May. The first case discovered in Iowa dairy cows came earlier this month. As of June 20, the area has seen 11 cases of the virus infecting dairy and poultry in five counties.

“There are so many unknowns with this virus, and they're trying to find out how it’s actually spread,” Maassen said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Lee Maassen is a fifth-generation dairy farmer. He started in the business 50 years ago. His three sons now work alongside him on their farm near Maurice.

Maassen keeps a close watch on the issue as president of the Iowa State Dairy Association and board member of the Iowa Division of the Midwest Dairy Association.

“We're basically making history here because this type of bird flu has never been in a dairy before. We’re trying to figure it out,” he said. “When news first broke that there was a case in Texas, and then it moved up to Michigan, I thought maybe we were going to get through it.”

Iowa wasn’t immune. Bird flu has been detected in eight Iowa dairy farms so far, and agricultural officials believe that number is likely higher. Many infections are concentrated in Sioux County, where the Western Iowa Dairy Coalition(WIDC) is located.

Executive Director Kylie Nettinga said there are 100 dairy farms in the county, including her family's dairy operation of 100 head of Holstein cattle.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Kylie Nettinga is the executive director of the Western Iowa Dairy Alliance (WIDA). The organization represents 22 producers from Inwood to Wall Lake and north to the Iowa Great Lakes. “Our producers are doing what they can for the dairy industry, and they don't want to get stuck in the wheelhouse of ‘I should be afraid of this’ because it's not something to be afraid of. Yes, it impacts the cows, but they're bouncing back,” Nettinga said.

“Sioux County is one of the most agriculturally dense counties in the United States. Agriculture is super key to our economy, our livelihoods and our families,” she said. “Our cows are being cared for, and our producers are doing everything they can to make sure that our cows get back to being healthy and happy.”

Proactive measures producers are taking include safety precautions to help stop or slow the spread of the virus, including limiting visitors. The WIDC also postponed an annual open house at a farm in O’Brien County, which was scheduled for last week. Organizers hope to bring it back next year.

Producers are also focusing on disinfection.

“You can't keep birds from flying in the air. That's a challenge,” Nettinga said. “So, you do what you can on the farm to keep birds out and make sure you’re washing your boots and vehicle tires to prevent spreading bird feces.”

Agricultural experts at Iowa State University's College of Veterinary Medicine said people working with dairy cows should wear eye protection and gloves — even if the virus hasn't been confirmed on site and the cows seem healthy. Health officials have also advised people to steer clear of raw milk.

“We know that pasteurization kills it,” said Maassen. “In the dairy industry, we're fortunate and glad that it's not fatal to our dairy cows.”

Courtesy of Maassen Dairy A healthy calf at Maassen Dairy in Sioux County. So far, the farm hasn't seen an outbreak of the bird flu.

Some dairy cows have died in the U.S. after getting infected, but researchers and veterinarians say most appear to recover after a few weeks with supportive care, including electrolytes and probiotics.

“Our cows are not dying,” Nuttinga said. “They might show symptoms, like spiking a fever and dropping milk production, but they are coming back. As long as we keep them hydrated and practice biosecurity, I really think our cows are going to be just fine.”

State officials are working with USDA epidemiological strike teams to better understand how the virus spreads when it's detected on a farm.

So far, Maassen said his herd has been virus-free, even with an outbreak at a dairy just a few miles away.

"We’re crossing our fingers we don’t get it,” Maassen said. “Hopefully, it starts to decline here shortly.”