Greenbelt Music Festival celebrates its second year in Clive

If you find yourself on a secluded grass field just west of the Horizon Events Center the third weekend of May, you'll also be enjoying the second year of the Greenbelt Music Festival!

"This event has now been tailored to several different demographics. Of course, the die hard bluegrass and jam band lovers have been stoked and loyal from the moment we announced Greenbelt Music Festival. But Greenbelt Music Festival offers way more than just national and local music," Tariq Lundy, Booking and Operations Manager for the festival said. "Yes we have both an indoor and outdoor stage, so we cater to both the concert lover and the seasonal festival goer. However, what we noticed last year and now even more this year, are the families and friends who may not even recognize a single act on the bill. They have adopted our festival as their own."

Five dollars of each ticket sold will benefit the Clive Community Foundation and the Greenbelt Landing Project, a project to revitalize the Clive Greenbelt Trail. General admission one and two-day tickets are available on the Greenbelt Music Festival website, as well as GOAT two-day pass, Greenbelt’s version of a VIP ticket. Admission for kids 12 and under is free.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and GOAT ticket holders will be gifted a souvenir lawn chair. Lundy expects over 5,000 people in attendance for the fest.

"This is no longer just a place to see great musical acts. Greenbelt Music Festival is morphing into the place to kick off your summer and meet up with your biking friends, your kids' classmates, your happy hour co-worker crew. But most importantly, your loved ones, to make memories together while discovering your new favorite hobby or band," Lundy said.

This year’s Greenbelt features a stacked lineup from a variety of different genres, including national and local acts.



Umphrey’s McGee

Billed as “eclectic improv-rock,” genre-defying Umphrey’s McGee is going to rock as the headliner for the Greenbelt Music Festival. Hailing from South Bend, Indiana, UM’s new album Asking for a Friend has been called “the best and most emotionally direct album Umphrey's McGee have ever made."

Railroad Earth

Railroad Earth has been at it for over two decades, wowing audiences with their “gleefully unpredictable” live shows. This band is called a bluegrass-influenced Americana act that incorporates elements of folk, rock, jazz and even Celtic.

Yonder Mountain String Band

At the forefront of the contemporary bluegrass scene, Yonder Mountain String Band’s energetic live show is bound to be a memorable set at Greenbelt Music Festival. Known as pioneers of the modern jamgrass movement, this band infuses a multitude of genres into their sound.

Sierra Hull

Twenty-eight-year-old Sierra Hull made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This Grammy-nominated virtuoso mandolinist’s 2020 album 25 Trips features profound storytelling detailing the beauty and chaos of growing up.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Twenty-five-year-old Nashville native Daniel Donato is a creative force to be reckoned with, having poured his heart, soul and wit into his debut album A Young Man’s Country. Once a busker on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, Donato has been mastering the guitar since an early age, drawing inspiration from a love of Guitar Hero and some failed attempts at skateboarding.

Arkansauce

According to Greenbelt Music Festival’s website, Arkansauce’s mandolinist Ethan Bush is quoted saying “We are a band that spends most of our time in the back of a van hurtling toward long nights, good times, and a destiny unknown. Our inspiration is gathered by events unfolding in our own adventures in real time. These days, the desire to create, inspire, and redefine within our scene seems to be the main driving force behind our music.”

B2wins

Pronounced B-Twins, this set of twin brothers from Brazil offer a genre-defying high-energy show. Get ready to get up on your feet and dance to B2wins’ feel-good performance.

Tall Tall Trees

Mike Savino, better known as Tall Tall Trees, is a banjo virtuoso, wowing audiences since his 2009 debut self-titled album. Trusty Banjotron 6500 in hand, Tall Tall Trees blends a wide variety of musical influences into his eclectic and innovative sound.

TopHouse

“It's kind of like a rock band married old-fashioned bluegrass and had a little baby,” the Greenbelt Music Festival website reads. This TopHouse set will include high-energy foot-stompers and heartstrings-pulling ballads alike.

The Wildwoods

Hailing from Lincoln, NE, The Wildwoods are a folk/Americana trio that have been making waves in the folk music competition scene. No stranger to festivals, The Wildwoods have shared the stage with artists including Mighty Poplar, Sierra Ferrell, Aiofe O’ Donovan, Melissa Carper, Jamie Wyatt and Joe Nichols.

Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Maygen & The Birdwatcher’s debut 2021 album Moonshine earned them the Album of the Year and Americana Artist of the Year Midwest Country Music Awards. This Americana act continues to the a force to be reckoned with.

Woody & Sunshine

Woody & Sunshine defy genre, as they mix Woody’s live synth drumming with Sunny’s jazz banjo. Keep an ear out for French house, jazz fusion, reggae and bluegrass influences in this duo’s live set.

Flash in a Pan

IPR Artist of the Month Flash in a Pan hails from Iowa City. This quartet has been rocking Midwest stages since 2012, and their high-energy bluegrass will make for a set you’re not going to want to miss.

Buckmiller Schwager Band

Since early 2019, Iowa’s own Buckmiller Schwager Band have been consistently delivering “electrifying originals and authentic blues classics” to stages across the Midwest, according to Greenbelt Music Festival’s website. If their All Access Live performance was any indication of how this festival set is going to be, be prepared for a wonderful time.

The Midland Band

This Columbia, NE band is inspired by '70s jazz and rock. Their keyboard-heavy, double-guitar wielding set will be sure to get you on your feet and dancing.

Eleven Moons

IPR favorite Eleven Moons hails from Ames, IA. Led by V VanEllsbury, this psychedelic act brings powerful tracks to the Greenbelt Music Festival stage.

Winterland

Winterland is a Grateful Dead tribute band, specializing in the Dead’s sound from 1969 to the late '70s.

Alleygrass

Billed as a “high energy party bluegrass band,” Alleygrass comes out of Ames as well. Featuring guitar, mandolin, banjo and tuba, this set will have you asking “Whatcha doing in the alley?”

Iowa No Mountain Boys

This band will be delivering “an eclectic mix of original and traditional bluegrass music,” according to Greenbelt Music Festival’s website. Even if you’re not a bluegrass fan, this act will give you a new appreciation for this traditional sound.