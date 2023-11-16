A second Fairfield teen is sentenced to life with parole for killing Spanish teacher

A Fairfield teenager has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 25 years for assisting a classmate in the murder of 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to first degree murder in April, admitting to helping Willard Miller carry out the attack against Graber over a bad grade Miller had received.

According to prosecutors, it was Goodale who distracted Graber while she was walking in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on November 2, 2021. Miller approached her from behind and struck her with a baseball bat.

It was also Goodale who struck the final blows that ended Graber’s life.

Goodale gave a tearful statement in a Jefferson County courtroom Wednesday. He said he takes responsibility for what he did and is ready to begin paying for it.

“What I’ve taken can never be replaced. Every day I wish I could go back and stop myself, prevent this loss and this pain that I’ve caused everyone,” Goodale said.

He said he didn’t consider at the time the anguish Graber’s loss would cause to the community and Fairfield High School.

“Two years ago I made the worst decision of my life and I take full responsibility for what I did. I can never give back what I’ve taken," Goodale said. "But I hope this situation doesn’t end as tragically as it began, and that someday something positive can come from this tragedy.”

Graber’s husband, Paul, died of cancer in June shortly before Willard Miller was sentenced to life in prison, with a mandatory prison sentence of 35 years.

Several members of the Graber family testified that they believe Nohema’s death shortened Paul’s life, as well.

Tom Graber, Nohema’s brother-in-law, told the court the family is haunted by the fact that Goodale never tried to stop the murder from happening in the time after Miller first discussed it with him.

“Although you say Willard Miller was your best friend, not once during those two weeks did you try to talk him out of this horrendously bad idea,” Graber said. “You had it in your power to stop this murder. Could have simply refused to proceed, could have simply walked away.”

Defense attorneys asked for lenience toward Goodale based on what they claimed through expert testimony was his lack of maturity. They said Goodale also deserved consideration for agreeing to testify against Miller, which influenced Miller’s decision to plead guilty.

Judge Shawn Showers credited Goodale for cooperating with prosecutors and said he was glad the community did not have to experience the murder trial. But, Showers said, he could not ignore Goodale’s role or the "brutal nature" of the offense.

“I don’t think you have the same culpability as Mr. Miller. I think it’s less, but still, without your help he couldn’t have done it,” Showers said. “While you were naïve and immature, you aided Mr. Miller in murdering Nohema Graber. You were a bright student and still are a bright individual and you could have stopped this from happening. And you know that, and that’s probably going to be the hardest thing for you to live with.”

Goodale and Miller are required to share the cost of paying $150,000 in retribution to Graber’s estate.