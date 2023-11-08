Sioux City voters picked several new school board members and familiar faces for city offices

A diverse field of candidates ran for five open seats on the school board in Sioux City. Four out of eleven were women of color. But voters only picked one, Treyla Lee, to serve on the board of the minority-majority district.

Sheila Brummer / IPR Treyla Lee is a recruiter for an adoption agency who has served on numerous non-profit boards in the Sioux City area. She says her first priority is to "take it all in" and to listen to what voters want.

“My priority is to listen and learn and then help make change,” Lee said.

Lee said she is looking forward to continuing the legacy of her mother, Flora Lee, who was an activist and the first Black woman elected to the board in the 1990s.

"I'm now the only female on our new school board. So, I am ready to take on the challenge." Treyla Lee, newly elected Sioux City School Board Member

“Twenty-five years ago, she was the board president of our Sioux City Community School District," she added. "I'm now the only female on our new school board. So, I am ready to take on the challenge. I am ready to conquer, and I am ready to represent women."

Board President Dan Greenwell was the only incumbent re-elected in a race for a two-year appointment.

City of Sioux City Unofficial results of the Sioux City Community School Board race for a two-year term. Dan Greenwell was first elected in 2019. He beat Semehar Ghebrekidan who is the City of Sioux City's Community Inclusion Liaison.

Also winning the election were Lance Ehmke, John Meyers, and Earl Miller, the first openly gay man to win a seat on the board.

"I do bring a fair amount of diversity, I understand it." Earl Miller, newly elected Sioux City School Board Member

"I do bring a fair amount of diversity, I understand it," Miller said. "I will partner with everybody that wants to partner so I make sure that those diversity issues that I don't have firsthand knowledge of, I will make sure that we have firsthand knowledge of, and can fairly represent all of our population."

City of Sioux City Nine candidates competed for four full terms on the Sioux City Community School Board. These are unofficial results. Treyla Lee was the top vote-getter.

Miller and a majority of board members agree that retaining teachers is a top priority, an issue impacting districts across the county.

“Teachers resign because they have a better environment someplace else. They'll leave for lower money but with a better work environment,” Miller said. “So, I really think that we have to take a step back to look at our administration, certainly not the superintendent level, and figuring out what his goals are, and making sure that those goals aligned down to the teacher level so we have teachers to teach students.”

Sheila Brummer / IPR Earl Miller is a small business owner and management consultant. He says he will bring diversity to the board as a member of the LGBTQ community and father to two immigrant children who graduated from the school district. He also wants to reach out to other diverse groups to fairly represent the community.

Greenwell said keeping teachers is critical, and so is helping the 20% of students who are English language learners.

“We were, quite frankly, underserving those and the whole structure of it; we have to change,” he said.

Greenwell also stressed the importance of being fiscally responsible, especially since the district will not longer receive COVID-19 relief money or ESSER funding.

Three current board members chose not to run. They were Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro, and Taylor Goodvin. One board director, Phil Hamman, who was appointed to fill the seat of Perla Alarcon-Flory, who moved away, did not get enough votes to keep his seat.

The newly-elected board members are expected to be sworn in at the next meeting on November 13. They will join Bob Michaelson and Jan George, who are both former educators in the district.

City elections also took place, and voters in Sioux City also reelected Mayor Bob Scott, who ran unopposed. Scott said the top priority is the sewer plant project and keeping watch on spending.

“I think probably this year, we're going to put the brakes on a few things and try to slow things down. So, we don't have to have any kind of significant tax increase,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, it means that we won't do some projects that the citizens will want done, but it just means that they'll have to be put off for a little bit.”

City of Sioux City Julie Schoenherr is a businesswoman and former owner and operator of Soho American Kitchen Bar in downtown Sioux City. She first won election to the city council in 2019 in an upset victory over council member Rhonda Capron. The margin was less than 400 votes. In 2023, Schoenherr won by only 113 votes.

Council member Julie Schoenherr squeaked out a win over challenger Tom Murphy by just 113 votes, according to unofficial results.

Woodbury County Election Commissioner Unofficial election results for the Sioux City city council race. Incumbent Julie Schoenherr beat former city employ Tom Murphy in a very close contest.

Overall voting outpaced projections at around 25%. Woodbury County Auditor and Election Commissioner Pat Gill projected turnout at 15 to 20%.