Iowa Speedway to host 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race

The Iowa Speedway outside Newton will host its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in 2024.

Iowa Corn will sponsor the race next June on the 7/8-mile oval just off of I-80, which NASCAR calls the “fastest short track on the planet.”

The news was widely expected before the announcement made it official Tuesday morning in front of the Iowa Capitol building. But it was confirmed when a heavy canvas tarp was lifted from a black and white stock car decked out with "Iowa Corn" decals next to a shimmering NASCAR trophy.

The race is something racing fan Mike Loose of Des Moines said he has been waiting for. As a regular at the speedway, he's watched many lower-tier NASCAR races. Now he’s eager to see one of the series’ top events in Iowa.

“I am such a race supporter and love all forms of racing,” said Loose, who came to the Capitol to witness the announcement. “But this is my premier series. This is the big cup and it’s the big boys, so I’m excited.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds noted at the announcement that the race could also bring an economic boost to the area. On average, she said, top NASCAR events can draw $100 million in economic impact.

Grant Gerlock / IPR News The Iowa Speedway will be a stop on the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series circuit for the first time in 2024.

“Newton and the surrounding area will benefit from a surge of economic activity,” Reynolds said, adding that Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams games demonstrated Iowa can successfully host major sporting events. “And now we can’t wait to deliver again as we welcome NASCAR back to the Iowa Speedway.”

Holding a cup series race has been the goal for the Newton track since it first opened in 2006, but NASCAR officials said the speedway had to prove it was an appropriate platform for a cup series race before one of its top-tier events was scheduled there.

Former NASCAR champion Rusty Wallace said that was shown over time with events in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, the ARCA Menards Series and IndyCar Series races. Wallace said those other events also promoted the speedway among drivers.

“With all the drivers already being here, they know what they’re up to. That’s the big thing, all the drivers want to come here,” said Wallace, who designed the Newton track. “It was a long time to wait, but now we’ve got it.”

The Iowa Speedway likely also benefited from the closing of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, outside of Los Angeles. The two-mile track had hosted Cup Series races for more than 20 years.

The yet-to-be named NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway rolls out the weekend of June 14-16, 2024.