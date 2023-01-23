2 students dead in alternative education program shooting

Des Moines police officers say two students have died after a shooting at Starts Right Here, an alternative education program.

Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek says two students and an adult were shot at approximately 12:53 p.m. Monday. The adult remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Multiple potential suspects are in custody following a traffic stop.

Starts Right Here works to educate at-risk high school-aged youth in Des Moines. The school was started in 2019 by rapper and activist Will Keeps.

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting.

"I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery," she wrote.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek urged elected officials to take action to eliminate gun violence in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, families, and school community at Starts Right Here as they endure the unthinkable," Beranek wrote. "We implore our elected leaders to consider effective strategies to eliminate gun violence and pursue concrete solutions that will keep our students, educators, and communities safe. Our schools need to be bastions of safety, not the recipients of violence. This needs to end. As a nation we need to recognize this is societal issue seeping into our schools."

This story is developing as new information becomes available.