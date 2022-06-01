A northern Iowa man, and his son, will serve jail time for breaking into the Capitol

A federal judge has sentenced an Iowa man to 30 days in jail for taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It is the first time that one of the Iowans arrested since that day has been sentenced.

Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar, 51, and his son Daniel, 29, from Austin, Minnesota, were both arrested after they were identified in video of the break-in.

According to federal prosecutors, the Johnsons were at the "Stop the Steal" rally and then walked with the crowd to the Capitol.

Video from Jan. 6 then shows them entering the building through a broken window. In the Capitol Rotunda they joined a group that rushed toward Capitol Police officers who were guarding a door. The group forced their way through the officers and pushed the doors open, letting even more people inside.

The father and son stayed in the Capitol for 26 minutes.

In January, the Johnsons each pleaded guilty to one federal charge of felony civil disorder. On Wednesday, Judge Dabney Friedrich of the D.C. District Court sentenced Daryl Johnson to 30 days in prison. Daniel received a four-month sentence. Both will serve one year of supervised release.

In addition to jail time, Daryl Johnson was fined $2,000 and must pay another $2,000 in restitution to help make up for the estimated $2.7 million in damage to the Capitol. Daniel must also pay $2,000 in restitution.

In a document filed before Daryl Johnson’s sentencing, his attorney appealed for leniency and said he is a “passionate man,” and “politically conservative, but he has not been a political activist.” He pointed out that Johnson did not have a criminal history and said he was a well-respected business person.

According to the filing, Johnson owns several laundromats, including two in the Twin Cities that were badly damaged in the riots that followed the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. He was upset that no one was charged or prosecuted for the damage.

Johnson went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 in part because he believed former President Donald Trump was someone who would hear his concerns, his attorney said.

In a statement included in the filing, Johnson apologized for taking part in the insurrection.

“I have no explanation nor any excuse,” Johnson said. “I was wrong to enter the capital and behave like I did. I simply am heartbroken; I know there is no way I can make amends. The only option I have is own my failure, ask for forgiveness, and pay the price required.”

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than 30 days in jail in light of statements Johnson made in the days following the break-in. In one social media post Johnson said, “'Bring it on Biden!' I have no problem dying in a pool of empty shell casings.”

In all, eight Iowans have been charged with crimes related to Jan. 6, although Johnson is the only one to be sentenced so far. Kyle Young of Redfield agreed to a plea deal last month and will be sentenced in August.